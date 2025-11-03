GTA 6 Secures Nominations For Golden Joystick Awards 2025

There is a great deal of hype surrounding Grand Theft Auto VI. Players can’t wait to get their hands on this next installment. We know that Rockstar Games is busy working on the title, with GTA 6 slated for a 2026 launch. That said, even though the game is not in our hands quite yet, the title has already garnered some notable nominations for awards being handed out this year.

If you haven’t been keeping tabs on the Golden Joystick Awards for this year, then you might not have caught the latest nominations. This big award ceremony will kick off later this month. With it, you’ll find a wide variety of categories covered, including the most anticipated game coming out in 2026.

GTA 6 Secures Two Nominations

Thanks to the folks over at Insider Gaming, we’re finding out that Grand Theft Auto VI is featured twice in this upcoming award ceremony. In particular, the awards that Rockstar Games could take home with this game include Best Trailer and Most Wanted Game. When GamesRadar holds the award ceremony on November 20, 2025, we’ll find out what games managed to come out.

Best Game Trailer

Grand Theft Auto VI Trailer 2

Battlefield 6: Official Launch Live Action Trailer

Rhythm Doctor – Official Release Date Trailer

The Expanse: Osiris Reborn – Announcement Trailer

ROMEO IS A DEAD MAN – Announcement Trailer

Kingdom Come: Deliverance II Official CGI Trailer – Live a Life Medieval

Most Wanted Game

Grand Theft Auto VI

Resident Evil Requiem

The Witcher 4

Black Myth: Zhong Kui

LEGO Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight

007 First Light

EXODUS

Subnautica 2

Light No Fire

The Expanse: Osiris Reborn

Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet

SAROS

The Blood of Dawnwalker

Crimson Desert

KINGDOM HEARTS IV

Marvel’s Wolverine

Hell Let Loose: Vietnam

OD – KNOCK

Onimusha: Way of the Sword

Resonance: A Plague Tale Legacy

Of course, we also have The Game Awards coming up next month, which will undoubtedly feature some notable game announcements alongside the awards being handed out. Meanwhile, while on the topic of the Golden Joystick Awards for this year, we also reported early last month that Mafia: The Old Country may take home an award for best storytelling of 2025. That said, Mafia: The Old Country has some stiff competition it will be going up against, which you can read more about right here.