Mafia: The Old Country Nominated For Golden Joystick Awards

It blows my mind that we are already looking at the different award ceremonies for 2025. The old saying time flies really is true. I feel like we just entered the year, and here we are heading out of it. Regardless, looking back, there have been some truly stellar video game releases. While most of us might be waiting on The Game Awards later this year, we can’t forget the Golden Joystick Awards. Mafia: The Old Country managed to pick up a nomination for this award ceremony.

If you’re not familiar with the Golden Joystick Awards, it’s actually a very old gaming award ceremony. It’s actually the second-oldest video game award ceremony, having run annually since 1983. While initially focused on computer games and voting in the United Kingdom, it has since expanded. Now we’re dealing with console games, and voting has picked up worldwide.

Mafia: The Old Country Nominated At Golden Joystick Awards

As mentioned, Mafia: The Old Country picked up a nomination. More specifically, the game is nominated for the best Storytelling of 2025. Now, it will also face some stiff competition in this category. The current nominations for this category are Lost Records: Bloom and Rage, Silent Hill f, The Hundred Line -Last Defense Academy-, Clair Obscur: Expedition 33, Blue Prince, and of course, Mafia: The Old Country.

This is going to be a tough one to pick. That said, we’ll just have to wait and see who ends up taking home the different awards. Fortunately, you’ll have a say on the matter. As mentioned, voting opened up worldwide, and you can voice your opinion on which games should take home the different awards through Gamesradar.

Voting is open now and will remain available until October 31, 2025. Meanwhile, the awards themselves won’t be kicking off until November 20, 2025. That said, if you haven’t picked up and checked out Mafia: The Old Country, the game was released back in August of this year for the PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X/S. Rather than progressing forward in time after Mafia 3, the developers at Hangar 13 opted to go further back in time to early 1900s Sicily.

Players step into the role of Enzo, a man who manages to rise through the ranks of the Torrisi crime family. Likewise, unlike Mafia 3, the game is opting for a more linear gameplay experience rather than an open-world one. Of course, if you’re looking for a little more insight into the game, you can find our Before You Buy coverage of the title embedded above.