GTA 6 Fans Express Their Happiness, and Plans, As 6-Month Launch Window Approaches

Anticipation can make you do various things, depending on what you’re anticipating. If what you’re anticipating is close, you’ll likely do “all that you can do” to ensure that when that thing, whatever it is, arrives or happens, everything is “perfect,” so you can enjoy it to the max. If that thing is a bit farther away, your anticipation often turns into a “dream sequence” where you imagine what’ll happen when it arrives. For GTA 6, that’s the “mode” they’re in right now, for the next title from Rockstar Games is entering the “six months away” category in November, and gamers literally can’t wait.

To that end, on Reddit, some players broke down what they’re doing when it eventually arrives, and how they’re feeling about the 6-month window almost being here. The thread’s creator noted:

“I’ve been waiting and anticipating this game for 10+ years. The 1.5 year wait with no information or update between trailer 1 and 2 was extremely frustrating and now we’re finally past that and soon entering the marketing phase where we’ll get streams of new information and updates. And it’s not just the wait, I’ve waited a long time for games to release before. It’s everything from R* setting the an unmatched bar to things like gameplay, physics, graphics, detail to the level of hype for this game which further fuels more hype, the impact it’s going to have as well. This is probably the the most exciting thing to happen in the entertainment space (movies, games etc) in the last decade.”

Umm…we would have to disagree with that last sentence, as we know some Avengers who made a pretty big mark on things in 2018 and 2019…but we digress.

Regardless, others jumped in on the action as well and talked about their hype/plans for the GTA 6 release, with one person stating they’re going to buy a PS5 just for this game…because they refuse to wait for the PC version to both come out and be good.

Others decided to “upgrade their gaming setup” for this title, among others, of course:

“Bought my first big boy gaming monitor this year (Alienware 3225qf) just for the game lineup next year. GTA6, BF6, Wolverine, ghost of yotei, etc.”

…some of those games are out right now…but again, we digress.

The point is that if you go through this thread, the anticipation is pouring out of them, which is great! It shows that they’re attached to this game and they can’t wait to play it. Something we can all relate to.