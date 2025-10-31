Will Rockstar Reveal “Something Else” Before Grand Theft Auto 6’s 3rd Trailer?

What if this something else is not what we expect?

Detective Seeds has raised some interesting points about what Rockstar has planned for the rest of 2026.

He made this tweet earlier today:

I don’t think we get GTA trailer 3 until December/ January. I think Rockstar is going to drop something else.

Seeds also clarified he still thinks it’s coming, but he also thinks it could be delayed again to October or November 2026.

What Is “Something Else?”

There are two things that have been going around in the rumor mill that could be this ‘something else.’

For one, we have heard rumors for a very long time now that Red Dead Redemption 2 is coming to PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and Nintendo Switch 2. Right now, the game is available on PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One.

If you have a newer PlayStation or Xbox, you can play the game with backwards compatibility. But you don’t get the improvements that it received when it came to PC, on Steam and Epic Game Store.

And of course, Nintendo Switch and Switch 2 owners can’t play this game right now. But Rockstar recently released the first Red Dead Redemption on the Switch. So we know Rockstar is working with Nintendo, and we’re waiting to see what else they could bring over.

What About The Other “Something Else?”

The other rumor, which is more recent, is that Rockstar is working on a Grand Theft Auto IV remaster. This is the first game in Rockstar’s modern HD Era.

It was a continuity break from all the prior Grand Theft Auto games. Fans can also point to it as the title which elevated Take-Two Interactive to the monolith that it is today.

There are less sources that corroborate this Grand Theft Auto IV remaster than the Red Dead Redemption 2 remaster. Of course, it’s possible that Rockstar is working on both projects.

We don’t know why neither project has been released or announced yet. Fans seem to have expected that Rockstar would make them official by now. But we know that they delayed Grand Theft Auto 6 itself.

So it is credible that Rockstar is facing some sort of development challenges. That also explains why they are looking for new hires to this day.

Both Rockstar Australia and Grove Street Games seem to be busy on a project right now. Could they be working on these games, or fixing Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition?

Or are they part of all three projects? We can only wait and see for when Rockstar makes any of these rumors real and official.