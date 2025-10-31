Max Payne Remakes Development Is Going Smoothly

There’s plenty of hype over at Remedy Entertainment. Sure, they might have stumbled a bit with FBC: Firebreak, but things are looking bright overall. Alan Wake 2 was a hit, and you also have Control with its sequel coming our way. However, beyond that, we know that the first two Max Payne games are getting remakes, and that is also seemingly doing well.

We don’t have much information to share at this time. However, Remedy Entertainment did have a quarterly report in which the topic of Max Payne remakes was discussed. According to what we’ve heard so far, the development is progressing quite well. We might even have the game in our hands next year.

Max Payne Remakes Development Team Is Hitting Milestone Goals

Thanks to The Gamer, we’re learning that the Max Payne remakes are progressing well right now. This is coming from the CEO, Markus Maki, during the quarterly investor report. All that was noted is that the development is tracking towards the different milestone goals. Most anticipate that development will wrap up with production and beta testing soon, with a release scheduled for sometime towards the end of 2026.

Of course, there comes a problem with this launch window. Although it has not been announced yet for a late 2026 launch, Rockstar Games is publishing the title. If you recall, 2026 already has a massive game supposedly set to launch in May, with Grand Theft Auto VI. That is a game fans have been waiting for, and developers are likely closely tracking it to avoid releasing titles around the same time.

We’ve even seen some fans of Grand Theft Auto take to Reddit recently to discuss the possibility of Grand Theft Auto VI or Max Payne remakes being delayed out of 2026 altogether. After all, it might not be ideal for Rockstar Games to bring out two games around the same time in the marketplace, but that’s just a guess right now.

Regardless, if you were looking forward to playing Max Payne all over again with the remakes, things look to be going quite well. We’ll just have to wait and see when the game starts receiving some marketing treatment before we get a better idea of how the remakes look.