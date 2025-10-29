Will GTA 6 Feature High-Stakes Game Mechanic?

For any long-standing video game franchise, it’s important to not only improve the looks and “feel” of the game from entry to entry, but to add new things that can flesh the gameplay out even more. Imagine having an FPS where you only use the same set of five guns all the time. Not very fun, is it? No! You want variety, you want the chance to use them in different ways, and so on. For GTA 6, many are anticipating that Rockstar Games will drop some new mechanics to help make the gameplay feel even more modern. For one Redditor, they think that might have to do with a classic movie stunt of jumping from a motorcycle or a car onto another vehicle.

This comes based on a section of one of the trailers where it’s clear one of the main characters is standing upon their ride and getting ready to jump:

“Would be cool to perform such stunts in the open world yourself though. The ability to steal a car while on the move i.e jumping onto a convertible from your bike keeping the flow of the gameplay moving at a fast pace. It wouldn’t break immersion as long as they keep it grounded. I wouldn’t want the mechanic to be similar to Sleeping Dogs where we can jump onto any moving vehicles and steal it during high speed manoeuvres.”

Ironically, many people agreed with the reference to the former Square Enix title. However, many also noted that in a more recent Rockstar Games title, the protagonist could go from their horse to a moving train or other things without issue. As such, it’s fair to think that the dev team could make a similar gambit here, but apply it to the wild streets of Vice City.

If they do pull that off, it would be a trick that we’re sure MANY gamers will try to take to the maximum, in order to see just how far the mechanic can go. Expect many “car jumping” videos of that nature once the title arrives.

Others aren’t so sure that this is the path the team will go. As noted, this came from a trailer, which likely means it was a scripted event that the player characters won’t be able to do themselves. While that is a bummer, it could make things a bit “simpler” for the team, and thus, they wouldn’t have to worry about certain programming woes that could arrive from such a thing.

We’ll find out either way when GTA 6 drops next year.