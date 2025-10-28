Gamers Make Their Predictions For What GTA 6 Trailer Will Have

What will be in the third GTA 6 trailer? That is the question that has been looming over many gamers over the last year. After all, Rockstar Games dropped the first trailer nearly two years ago, then did another trailer WELL after that in early 2025, just to confirm that the game was coming out in 2026. As such, gamers are fairly “anticipating” the third trailer so that they can see more of the title. The first two trailers were more focused on Jason and Lucia, the game’s protagonists, and the modern version of Vice City that they will roam, alongside the grander state of Leonida.

So, on Reddit, one poster asked straight-up what people expected to see when the third trailer dropped. Naturally, some commenters had some fun and made a lot of jokes about what they thought would be in it, including a prostate exam, no joke. However, some got serious and made their own desires clear:

“I want to see gameplay. I feel like the first two trailers have done a phenomenal job of telling us about the story and the locations. Now, I want to see if the population density during actual gameplay is going to be close to what was shown in the trailers. Will we have crowded beaches and gridlock on the streets of Vice City, or will I have to run three blocks to find a car to steal?”

Many are indeed in the “I want gameplay boat,” but some don’t think that trailer three will be about gameplay:

“Even though it would be cool to see a trailer 3, I’m not as hyped for a trailer 3 as I am for the Gameplay Trailer where we can see the actual game in action. But that won’t come out until next year, so…”

That would be another dreaded wait indeed! That’s why some people took to the lighter side of things and felt that one of the best things they could get from the next trailer is the pre-order date for GTA 6

. To that end, it would make sense if some of the “special editions” for the game were announced, too, so players could potentially pre-order that.

And, of course, there are many people who want it to be reaffirmed via the third trailer that the release date is still May 26th, 2026. Yeah, there’s been plenty of fear around another delay, and this would fix those fears.

Until Rockstar Games drops the trailer, though, we’ll never know what’s in it…