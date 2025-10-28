GTA 6 Fans Spot Familiar NPC In Two Different Locations

Pretty much every video game out there gives you a cast of characters that you need to interact with for one reason or another. Sometimes, they’ll be the villains you go after and repeatedly see in your vain attempt to put them down…before the plot says, “Okay, you can kill them.” Or, sometimes you’ll have a cast and crew you can rely on to help you get things, fight bad guys, and so on. For games like GTA 6, the people you meet in the game will be of a “different variety” for the most part. They are the ones, like you, who are criminals, and don’t exactly “walk the line.

Who you’ll know in the game is still a mystery, as Rockstar Games is still playing things close to the vest. However, one eagle-eyed fan went to the trailers and noticed that one familiar-looking woman appeared in two different parts of the GTA 6 trailers. At first, that might not mean much, except you can tell it’s in two different locations within Leonida. Check it out below:

Did anyone else notice this? 👀



The same woman appears in two different GTA 6 scenes one in Leonida Keys and one in Calusa!…



So, that either means that it’s one heck of a coincidence, or this woman will play a role in things to come. Some people in the comments noted that she could be “just a random NPC they used twice,” but that doesn’t feel right, given not only the very unique look of said woman, but the fact that these were trailers done by Rockstar Games. If this were a gameplay video to show life in Vice City, then sure, there’s inevitably going to be NPCs that you see repeatedly, but this isn’t that.

These were two distinct scenes, and that woman was in both. So, who is she? While the tweet joked that she could be a “black market iguana dealer,” you’d be surprised how accurate that might actually be. You see, in Florida, which is the inspiration for Leonida, there’s a LOT of what you might call “exotic animal dealers.” As such, there are plenty of people who go to Florida or live in Florida and want something “exotic for their home,” consequences be danged. Given that Rockstar Games will want to make this truly realistic, to show how much time has passed since the last entry, it’s not an impossible idea that Jason and Lucia might meet one of these dealers and attempt to get a “special pet” for their place.

Or, she could be a character connected to another that Jason & Lucia know! We’ll find out when the game arrives next year.