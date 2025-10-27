More Fans Weigh In On GTA 6 Trailer 3 Release Date

Arguably one of the hardest things in the world is waiting for something you KNOW will happen…to happen. Not knowing when exactly it will happen is what drives people nuts, especially in the internet age, where we can find people who are also waiting, and all sorts of speculation, gossip, and rumors spread about what might be shown, when things will drop, how it’ll be received, and more. Obviously, we’re talking not only about GTA 6, but the third trailer that is inevitably going to drop. The question on everyone’s mind is, “When will it arrive?” That singular question has been the focus of numerous social media posts.

One such post you can see below, where a post drops numerous reasons as to why the third trailer will arrive on November 8th. To be clear, there has been no indication that this will indeed happen, but the fact of the matter is…it COULD happen that day. There seems to be “clues” that it COULD happen that day, or, at the very least, around that day. Check out their notes and see what you think:

Here’s Why I Think GTA 6 Trailer 3 & Pre-Orders Will Drop On November 8th



Jason’s Digital Watch Shows A Specific Number “11:08” Which Points Out To November 8th



This Date Also Marks The First Trailer’s Announcement Anniversary.



Additionally, The Next Earnings Call Takes… pic.twitter.com/UcE2ih10I0 — GTA 6 Updates (@ViceCityGTAVI) October 26, 2025

It says a lot that this person is leading with facts, with screenshots to match, versus just spouting out whatever comes to their mind. We’ve seen a lot of that on Reddit recently. Anyway, the third trailer will eventually have to drop, as Rockstar Games will want to keep building up the hype for the upcoming title. Granted, it’s already at a “fever pitch” level, due to the decade-plus-long hiatus between entries, Rockstar delaying the game from 2025 to 2026, and how they have been VERY quiet about actual information about the title.

All that being said, “All Will Be Forgiven” once the third trailer drops and players are able to get more of a look at Vice City. That being said, what should the third trailer be about?

The first two GTA 6 trailers were very much about story, setting, and the main characters, Jason and Lucia. We got glimpses into their lives with Leonida, both on the outside and in jail. We see their bond and how they have to “trust each other” to handle the dangers that are to come. What many desire is for the third trailer to focus on the title’s gameplay. That’s been shown in surprisingly short supply, and it’s fueled much of the speculation on the title.

Until Rockstar Games makes an announcement on the trailer, though, take everything you hear about it as a rumor.