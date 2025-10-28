How Many NBA Titles Have Been Released Before GTA 6?

One of the biggest differences between certain types of video game franchises is the question of how long it’ll take for their next title to come out. By that, we refer to how there are plenty of franchises out there that endeavor to get the next title in the line put out either the very next year or the one after that. Some dev teams and publishers have so many people working for them that they are able to have units dedicated to one title and then immediately work on the next. For GTA 6, though, things were a much different story.

Rockstar Games has always been a group that marched to the beat of its own drum. So, when the 5th mainline title in their crime series, alongside the online expansion, did so well that they didn’t rush production of the 6th entry, they decided to take a LONG time before dropping the game. Naturally, this led to the meme about things “releasing before GTA 6,” and now, we’re at the NBA portion of the meme.

As you’ll see below, there have been 13 titles in the 2K series featuring the NBA and its many legendary players, and the irony about it being so many between the entries of Rockstar’s saga is not lost on us.

Between GTA 5 and GTA 6, 13 NBA 2Ks dropped 🏀 pic.twitter.com/r5xVJk7eQQ — TREVOR4REAL (@TREVORTRAILER) October 27, 2025

Why is that? Simply put, the NBA was an entirely different beast when NBA 2K14 was being released. Shall we drop you some of the highlights? First and foremost, Lebron James was with the Miami Heat at that point in time, teaming up with Dwayne Wade and Chris Bosh to try and create a dynasty in Florida. It didn’t happen, though, as they only won two titles in four seasons, and many agree that they should’ve only won one.

One such person they beat in those finals was Kevin Durant, who was with the Oklahoma City Thunder alongside Russell Westbrook and James Harden. All three of them would go on to be part of MANY different teams in the years to come.

Oh, or how about the Golden State Warriors? When 2K14 was out, their main guy, Stephen Curry, was still trying to find himself, and Steve Kerr wasn’t even a part of the organization yet. They would go on to win four titles in the years that followed.

So, yeah, things have changed quite a bit in the NBA, and that can only truly mean that things will be much grander in the next Rockstar Games title when it drops next May.