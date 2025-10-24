NBA 2K26 Celebrates Rookie’s Record-Making Debut

Can you feel it? The NBA season has finally started, and just three days in, things are already starting to cook and get interesting! The reason that this matters to NBA 2K26 is that the game, and its dev team, actively tracks how well players are doing so that stats can be adjusted to reflect how good, or poorly, they’re doing on the court. Thus, the game is a truly accurate simulator for what’s happening in the real world. However, like in times past, sometimes even the game and its team can be surprised by what’s happening in the NBA!

For example, on the Philadelphia 76ers is a new rookie by the name of VJ Edgecombe. While he had a little hype going into his rookie debut, not much was made of him compared to other rookie talents like Cooper Flagg. The difference between Flag and Edgecombe is that while the former did well enough in his rookie debut, Edgecombe dominated!

Take a look at his stats from his first game EVER in the NBA, and try not to be impressed:

A historic debut for VJ Edgecombe 🤯



How do you see his rookie season playing out for the Sixers? pic.twitter.com/gi23Gh30Xx — NBA 2K (@NBA2K) October 23, 2025

That’s right, the third-most points EVER by a rookie in his debut. If you’re curious, No.1 on the list is the one and only Wilt Chamberlain, who had 42 in his rookie debut, and that was definitely a sign of things to come!

Going back to VJ, the reason that this is so stunning, from a certain point of view, is that rookies aren’t SUPPOSED to go off like this in their NBA debut. It’s supposed to be a case of them “working their way into things” and “figuring out the system” and THEN having the “I’m here” game. Heck, Michael Jordan even admits that he didn’t go off until his third game with the Bulls!

Now, obviously, the question is whether VJ Edgecombe will be able to maintain this level of high-scoring. To be clear, no one would expect him to average 37 a game. After all, he’s not Wilt Chamberlain. However, if he could average a high score every game, that could lift the 76ers into serious contention in the Eastern Conference. Time will tell how it all goes and how it reflects in NBA 2K26.

As for the rest of the NBA, things have been NUTS in the season’s opening days. The Oklahoma City Thunder, the reigning champs, are 2-0 to start the season, but BOTH of those wins came via double-overtime games! And to try and match that craziness, last night, the Denver Nuggets and Golden State Warriors also had an overtime game that was intense!

Welcome back, NBA!