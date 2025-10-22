Borderlands 4 & NBA 2K26 Were September’s Best Sellers

We’re close to ending the month of October, so naturally, most of us are eyeing what games might be coming out in November. Likewise, there are a good few of us likely waiting to see what sales come with Black Friday for new game pick-ups. That said, because we’re closing out October, some of the sales data for this past month is now available. That means we’re able to see which games managed to come out on top. Would you be surprised to learn that Borderlands 4 took the lead?

We’re doubtful if that’s the case because Borderlands 4 was quite the hyped up AAA game. Fans were ready for that game to land, and it shows according to the sales data. It’s worth pointing out that this is the sales data for those in the United States. So other regions might find the games a bit different in terms of their performance for September.

Borderlands 4 & NBA 2K26 Were Big Hits In September

September 2025 Top 20 Best-Selling Premium Games – U.S. (Dollar Sales, Physical and Digital from digital data sharing publishers, excludes add-on content) — Mat Piscatella (@matpiscatella.bsky.social) 2025-10-22T13:00:13.232Z

Thanks to Mat Piscatella on Bluesky, we’re getting this sales data feedback. For those unaware of Mat, this is the senior director and video game industry thought leader for Circana. Taking to Bluesky, Mat showcased a new batch of data, reviewing the sales figures for September in the United States. According to their reports, it looks like we have two Take-Two Interactive games coming out on top.

Coming in at first place is Borderlands 4. That shouldn’t come as much of a surprise, as that game was a big AAA title from a long-running franchise. Players were ready to see what Gearbox Software had cooked up, and we were certainly wondering if they would manage to secure the top spot when October’s sales data comes through.

With that said, NBA 2K26 came in second place. While it might not have been on everyone’s radar, this sports title had a strong following, and it sold incredibly well. Of course, much like Borderlands 4, we’ll have to see how that game holds up when the following month’s sales data comes out. In other news for Borderlands fans, we know that the next major patch update is set to come out alongside Horrors of Kairos. Meanwhile, NBA 2K26 recently saw an Arcade Edition release for the Apple Arcade.