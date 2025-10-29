Does Rockstar Games Need To “Ramp Up” GTA 6 Promotion Soon?

Impatience is a terrible thing, especially when it comes to trying to be patient for something you want right now. Video games are easily one of the hardest things to wait on, because they’re often revealed a good while before they actually come out, and then you get teasers via trailers, gameplay demos, concept art, and developer interviews. Each of those things makes you want the game more and makes you want it sooner rather than later. In 2025, there were two games that fans were “seriously impatient over,” and while Team Cherry finally released its game, GTA 6 still hasn’t come out yet, and it won’t for several more months.

And on Reddit, that’s driving gamers up the wall. As we’ve been covering lately, fans are desperate for any and ALL kinds of information about the title, even if it’s just the tiniest morsel of news from Rockstar Games. However, they’re getting nothing, and for one Redditor, they asked the question, “Do you think Rockstar is late advertising and hyping up GTA 6?

Naturally, you can hear the impatience in their question, because they’re trying to look at this from a gamer perspective and not a developer perspective.

In the comments, many noted that they’re not necessarily late, but that they’re waiting for the next trailer to arrive before going serious in their marketing campaign. Recall that the last trailer was in May, and that revealed the 2026 release date, so it didn’t make sense to promote back then. Once the new trailer arrives, many expect it to announce when pre-orders will be live, potential special editions, and so on. That will be the perfect time to start the big “marketing blitz.”

However, there were others who took a more nuanced track with this question, simply asking, “you really think they need to ‘hype up’ gta 6?”

They’ve got a point. First and foremost, Rockstar Games is one of the best game developers out there. Period. They know how to make quality titles, especially in their crime franchise. Second, even with just two trailers and some concept art, Rockstar has made it clear that their upcoming title will be “life-changing” to some, as it’ll take everything they’ve learned in the last decade-plus and apply it to this new game.

Not to mention, fans are just eager to get the next entry in the series. There’s a reason the YouTube trailers broke records when they came out, as EVERYONE wanted to see what the team was cooking.

So, no, they’re not “late with marketing.” They’re doing just fine, and when they want to ramp things up? They will.