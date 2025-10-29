GTA 6 Fans Attempt To Guess The “Likeability” Of Certain Side Characters

What makes a character “likable” or not? That is a far more complex question than you might think. After all, what we all think is “likable” can be quite different from what another person thinks. That’s just human nature. For certain brands of media, including TV shows, movies, and video games, it often comes down to not only how they’re portrayed by their actors or voice actors but the writing that allows them to “express themselves” to reveal who they are. In the case of GTA 6, performances truly matter, as they need to provide depth to characters who are often trying to fill a specific role within a crime story.

That’s why certain fans are trying to anticipate what it will be like to interact with a certain duo of characters that we’ve seen in both the game’s trailers and the game’s official concept art. Specifically, this duo:

These two are definitely going to be interesting characters in GTA 6.



They will either be extremely likable or extremely annoying 😂



Which side are you leaning towards?

Obviously, there’s not too much to go on just from the art alone, but we can take some small hints based on what we’ve seen in the trailers and in other pieces of art, like the main image for this article. First, we can tell that they’re in the music industry, and possibly a duo act that will perform in Vice City. We know that there are certain clubs within the game that the protagonists will visit, so it’s possible that the duo will be there and perform one time and “hit it off” with Jason and Lucia, possibly leading to more interactions in the future.

Furthermore, they’re likely meant to help represent the more “modern age of music” compared to when Rockstar Games was in Vice City previously, which was over two decades ago. Yes, you are that old, get used to it.

Now, as for the “likeability vs. annoying” argument, that, again, will depend on how they’re written. If they’re meant to represent certain black music artists in today’s rap and hip-hop world, they might come off extremely annoying to many, as there are certain real-world artists who make it their “persona” to be “loud and proud” and do lots of questionable things in the name of fame. However, given that this is GTA 6, it’s also just as possible that they will “portray” themselves one way in public, and then, when it’s just you and them, they show you the layers of their character.

As in all things, you need to be patient and simply wait for the game to reveal all its layers to you.