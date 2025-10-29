GTA 6 May Face A New Hurdle Over YouTube’s New Policy

Grand Theft Auto fans are all waiting for that next major installment to come into the marketplace. GTA 6 is heading our way this coming year, and it’s got a ton of hype behind it. You can see that just from the number of views, the two trailers we’ve received for the game so far. YouTube saw a significant uptick in views when those two videos dropped, but the fabled third trailer might face new obstacles.

Rockstar Games might not see as many views as it might have thanks to a new YouTube policy. Google recently unveiled a new policy update coming to YouTube next month that highlights video games in particular. It looks like some new age restrictions are coming to the platform, which might make it a little easier to navigate some content away from a younger audience.

GTA 6 Faces New YouTube Policy

YouTube is looking to ensure that some content is kept safely away from younger viewers. Thanks to GamesRadar, we’re learning about Google’s new policy announcement. Overall, new moves are being made to focus on online gambling content, social casino content, and graphic gaming content. Likewise, the gambling content touches on gaming, including digital goods such as video game skins.

It would seem that Grand Theft Auto VI will likely touch on a lot of these areas when it drops. When focusing on the graphic gaming content, there’s a broad focus here that includes scenes of torture or mass violence against non-combatants. However, YouTube will take into account the scene’s duration, prominence, and whether it features realistic human characters.

There’s also a notice that your past content could still be hit with these restrictions, but it won’t result in a strike. Instead, if you have a YouTube video hit with this content, you’ll find a notification email where you can go in and make edits with YouTube’s video editor. Meanwhile, you have some time left before this policy rolls out, as it won’t hit until November 17, 2025. In the meantime, fans can continue guessing when we’ll get the supposed third GTA 6 trailer.