Strauss Zelnick Doesn’t See AI As Competition Right Now

AI is a hot topic, and it’s not going anywhere. There are so many different AI programs we use in our daily lives at this point. For some, it’s an exciting time to live in, as we see these new advancements roll out regularly now. Others have been more hesitant about adopting AI into their lives. Some even view it as a means to upset their particular industry, which is a valuable concern. However, when it comes to video games, Strauss Zelnick is not quite worried about AI making a notable splash.

AI has been incorporated into different game development productions. However, it’s not something that can easily take over and replicate something as significant as Grand Theft Auto. This is where Strauss Zelnick, the CEO of Take-Two Interactive, stands on their viewpoints right now. But could this change in the future?

Strauss Zelnick Speaks On AI

Thanks to CNBC, we’re learning that Strauss Zelnick was featured at the CNBC Technology Executive Council Summit in New York City. During the conversation, Strauss noted that he doesn’t view AI as a means of replicating something massive like an IP. That’s because AI is trained on already established data.

Let’s say there were no constraints [on AI]. Could we push a button tomorrow and create an equivalent to the ‘Grand Theft Auto’ marketing plan? The answer is no. A, you can’t do that yet, and B, I am of the view that you wouldn’t end up with anything very good. You end up with something pretty derivative.

There’s a lot of work that goes into the creative process for Grand Theft Auto. Rockstar Games is striving for perfection, and on top of that, they’re trying to raise the bar even higher. After the immense success and record-breaking release of Grand Theft Auto V, there is a lot of anticipation for Grand Theft Auto VI to shatter those previous records.

All these years of work will hopefully pay off. Although, while AI might not be a direct threat right now in the eyes of the Take-Two Interactive CEO, that could eventually change. We’ll just have to see where things stand in a few years. Even a former Rockstar Games developer feels like GTA 7 won’t take anywhere near as long to develop thanks to the advancements of AI, which you can read more about right here.

As mentioned, we’re all waiting to see the next major installment of Grand Theft Auto release, and it might be the last one to come out that doesn’t focus on AI tools to help it cross the finish line. That’s speculative on my part, but there’s no telling what AI tools might emerge to aid productions. Meanwhile, if you haven’t marked it down yet, Grand Theft Auto VI should be in the marketplace on May 26, 2026.