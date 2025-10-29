SWEGTA Talks Bully Online Legal Concerns

Rockstar Games released Bully ages ago. Despite being a relatively old game, it still has a large following. Players worldwide enjoyed the title and have been pleading for a sequel from Rockstar Games. That hasn’t happened yet, and it doesn’t seem there’s any interest from Rockstar Games in revisiting the IP. Fortunately, fans are taking it upon themselves to deliver a Bully Online gameplay experience.

With Bully Online, players are essentially given what Rockstar Games would have likely given this title if they had focused more on online gameplay at the time. Think of this as a multiplayer component to Bully, much like GTA Online is for Grand Theft Auto V. However, the big difference here is that this is not an official Rockstar Games release.

Bully Online Legal Concerns Arise

RE: Concerns w/ Bully Online's legality.



Bully Online:

– Requires a legal copy of the game to play.

– Does not redistribute any game files.

– Competes with no Rockstar Games/Take-Two Interactive property.

– Only modifies the game executable and loads content we made.



If… pic.twitter.com/74uBauTTgM — SWEGTA (@SWEGTA) October 28, 2025

Bully Online was only just announced to the public this week. While it generated a ton of interest from fans, it also has them worried. There’s a chance we might see this game killed off. We’ve seen other popular mods announced for the Grand Theft Auto franchise that never saw the light of day. Could this be one game that might get away from being in Rockstar Games and Take-Two’s crosshairs?

SWEGTA, the leading member of the fan project, recently took to X to highlight a few things. For starters, to even play this game, players must own a legal copy of Bully. Likewise, it doesn’t redistribute any game files or actively competes with any IP. Additionally, the mod only modifies the game executable and loads the content made for the project.

With all that said, SWEGTA notes that he is more than happy to discuss any problems with the game if Rockstar Games or Take-Two would like to connect. At the end of the day, SWEGTA notes that he’s just a fan. Much like others who just discovered Bully Online, there’s hope that this game will hit the web in 2026 without any threats of takedowns. Of course, we’ll just have to see if the team manages to avoid any direct fire from the IP owners of Bully.