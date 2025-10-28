Bully Online Announced With Early Access This Year

Bully was a hit for Rockstar Games, but even the name was enough to spark a ton of controversies. Without anyone knowing what the game was even about, there was plenty of media outrage at the time. However, upon playing the game, it was less about a kid being a bully at school and more about a kid stopping bullies and corrupt staff. Now, fans of the game can enjoy this title in a new way with Bully Online.

If you haven’t heard of this game, Bully Online was just announced to the public yesterday. However, don’t get too excited just yet, as it’s not an official game. Rockstar Games had nothing to do with this game project; it’s a fan-made mod. Still, it’s looking rather impressive, and hopefully it will scratch that Bully itch of yours.

Bully Online Revealed

For starters, this Bully Online game is coming from SWEGTA, a YouTube channel that has been working on this project for a while. It’s now at a point where they can showcase it online before we eventually get our hands on it next year. But don’t expect just another way to play the base game with other players. Instead, it’s a sandbox-style experience, much like Grand Theft Auto Online.

With Bully Online, players can hang with friends online, play a slew of different minigames, compete in various races, and, of course, just like with GTA Online, we’re sure there will be plenty of roleplays to partake in.

This is a new reveal, so we’ll have to wait and see if any issues arise between Rockstar Games and Take-Two, the owners of the IP. Of course, it doesn’t appear that they are looking to take on this IP again for a new gameplay experience, so they could potentially just let this go on without getting in the way. While we wait for the official release date, it appears there will be early access for supporters this December.

Meanwhile, in other news regarding Bully, we learned that Rockstar Games found the controversy over the name hilarious. Likewise, we also learned from Dan Houser why Rockstar Games never saw Bully 2 hit production.