Gamers Discuss Which GTA 6 Characters They Want To Learn More About

For narrative-driven titles like GTA 6, and yes, it’s a narrative title, while the main characters are obviously important, it’s also important to have a cast of characters, both good and bad, around them, so that the world gets more fleshed out, and you see the many layers that are within the setting. For Rockstar Games’ newest title, we know about Jason and Lucia, whom the game will focus on, but there are other characters, thanks to info drops from Rockstar, and many gamers want to know about some of these side characters. On Reddit, one person noted that they wanted to hear more about Raul:

“I just realised that we don’t have any footage of Raul and our only knowledge of him are screenshots and a brief description so I’m curious to see how he sounds and moves.”

Raul does indeed give off a certain “aura” via his screenshots, but not everyone is moved by his, uh, moves:

“I actually think Drequan Priest is the most interesting if you ask me. Raul comes across as too cliche. Meanwhile Drequan has more dynamics surrounding him. He is somewhat of a subordinate to Boobie Ike but at the same time, he is bringing up Real Dimez group. He seems ambitious and someone with street connections who ultimately may want to betray/bring down Boobie Ike and become a prominent VC player himself.”

Others think that with Raul, one of the main characters might be “affected” by him for the worse:

“I think raul will complicate things similar to Dutch in rdr2 due to his description on the rockstar website. Jason will probably get negatively affected by him making him and Lucia’s relationship worsen or something similar”

And some…are thinking that people are hyping Raul up for no good reason:

“I honestly think people are overhyping up this guy just because he looks cool. Yall are turning him into the Boba Fett of GTA 6.

He’ll likely be a character like any other character. He’ll give us missions, maybe do some with us and so on. He may even betray us or we may betray him. But I doubt his role in the story is going to be as grand as people make it out to be.”

An interesting take, and something that fanbases have done before based on looks alone. Rockstar Games is known for fleshing out their characters, but that doesn’t mean they’ll do it with EVERY character.

The only way to know for sure is to wait for the game’s release next year.