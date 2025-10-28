Could A Big Storm Be The Start Of GTA 6?

What will be the way that GTA 6 starts? That’s a question that many people are asking right now, and it’s a fair one to ponder. After all, based on the trailers, we know that the main characters, Jason and Lucia, are separated to start things off, with Lucia being in jail before Jason takes her home upon her release. However, that might just be a part of the “opening section,” and not necessarily an opening. For one Redditor, they posit that based on details from the two trailers, the game could open with a major weather event. You know, like a hurricane?

“We also get a shot in trailer 2 of Jason fixing his house. I think this could follow a storm. The scene also seems to be an early scene in the game and could very much be our introduction to Brian as a character as he gets us to do some pretty menial tasks.

It would also be an opportunity to wow to audience with the games physics from the start. I remember being amazed by the snows physics in red dead 2 when I first played.”

They stated before those reasons that “every Rockstar Games title starts with a storm,” but that was actually debunked pretty quickly by those in the thread. Even still, the idea of a hurricane being the “welcoming” to GTA 6 is not out of the question. As the Redditor noted, it would be a great way to showcase the physics of the game and the scope that Rockstar Games is playing with.

Plus, as noted, Jason and Lucia are split up to start the game, which they could play into by having Jason do “menial tasks” to help people fix up things after the storm, which would help set certain tones and show off the landscapes, all the while, Lucia is trying to survive in prison.

Then, by the time they’re back together, things can ramp up, and the story will truly begin. It would make sense for them to do this now, versus the first time they were in Vice City, as the effects of the period wouldn’t have really made for a convincing storm. Not everyone could do what Hideo Kojima did with a certain “Solid Sequel” back on the PS2.

If nothing else, it would show off the next-gen graphics on consoles and PC, and would be something you truly couldn’t have gotten from other titles in the series.