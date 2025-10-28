Fans Blast Tease Of New NBA 2K26 Content

Right now, the NBA season is in full swing, and it’s already been full of shocking moments, performances, multiple overtime and double overtime games, and, yes, injuries. At this point, it’s all but impossible to know who will win the NBA title in several months’ time, and that makes it all the more exciting to see it unfold. In regard to NBA 2K26, many are undoubtedly playing the game to get their own “vibes” on the season while enjoying the game that they love. However, fans have made it clear that this game has some issues that need to be fixed, and yet, the “face” of the 2K brand has teased something new that isn’t exactly winning over the fanbase.

As you’ll see below, the man known as “Ronnie 2K” is teasing that he’ll get some special DLC content or story content in NBA 2K26. While that wouldn’t be a weird thing at face value, as this kind of thing does happen a lot in gaming, it should be noted that he’s NOT an NBA player. He’s the digital marketing director for the 2K franchise. Another title that some have given him is “ambassador” to both celebrities and to the gamer community at large.

He’s the “face” you see when there are changes being made to certain content or to the online modes to make it better for players. So, in a way, he is a big deal, but that doesn’t mean fans are on board with him getting some version of “My Career” mode in the game.

There's Ronnie2K and then there's Ronnie Singh. Something big is cooking for 2026. More soon pic.twitter.com/dghEmBKY9S — Ronnie 2K 2K26 (@Ronnie2K) October 27, 2025

In fact, if you look at the comments for the tweet above, you’ll not only see huge backlash, but there are some people calling for a straight-up boycott of 2K content due to some of the practices that 2K Sports, and likely Take-Two Interactive, have as a whole.

Focusing on Ronnie 2K, many of the commenters said “no one cares,” or that this is an example of “Main Character Syndrome,” where someone who is in a lower position in a company thinks that “everything is about them,” even when it’s really not. To that end, if you ask certain people, they actually HATE Ronnie 2K because of his “role” in trying to make every game feel special and different, when it’s really not. Plus, how many of you reading this actually knew about Ronnie 2K in general before we talked about him?

So, yeah, this comes off as “odd” in many ways, and when the full announcement happens, it might get even worse.