Is There Still Hope For A Red Dead Redemption 2 Enhanced Edition?

What does Rockstar Games have cooking up?

Rockstar Games had a hit with Red Dead Redemption 2. It’s a game that is still widely enjoyed today, despite being released on last-generation console platforms. While fans might be enjoying Arthur Morgan’s journey in this wild western epic, some are hopeful that Arthur Morgan will grace the latest-generation platforms.

So far, Red Dead Redemption 2 has not received a new port or enhanced edition. Fans who want to dive into this game will have to play the original release. That release could really benefit from some tweaks to the latest hardware, enabling even better fidelity and gameplay performance.

Red Dead Redemption 2 Enhanced Edition

There have been more than a few rumors swirling online about Red Dead Redemption 2’s upcoming port. If these rumors are to be believed, Rockstar Games has been working on a new enhanced edition that will be released this year. That’s something fans are still hopeful will be the case.

However, time is quickly running out. As fans are pointing out on X, it’s not looking good as we are closing out October without any official announcement. That might be an indicator that we won’t see a new port release. The reason is that we’re coming close to the end of the year, and it’s likely that, going into 2026, marketing for Rockstar Games will be focused on Grand Theft Auto VI.

GTA 6 is heading out in May of 2026, so in many players’ eyes, it made more sense to release a Red Dead Redemption 2 Enhanced Edition, if there is one, this year. But again, because we have yet to see anything official on the matter, fans are starting to feel like there’s nothing in the works or whatever was considered has been scrapped.

Of course, it wasn’t long ago that we saw conflicting reports about the game’s status. So while 2025 is nearing the end, we’ll just have to keep a close eye out and see if Rockstar Games manages to surprise us with a new release.

