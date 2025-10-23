Red Dead Redemption 2 Next-Gen Port Receives Conflicting Reports

When it comes to Red Dead Redemption 2, it’s been such a massive hit with the gaming community. Fans thoroughly enjoyed so many aspects of this game. From the incredible storyline to the detailed world Rockstar Games carefully crafted, it’s hard not to spend countless hours in this world. However, the game has been stuck on last-generation platforms and could use a next-gen update release.

While I say next-gen, it’s really current-generation platforms. We haven’t received an update for the game that allows the title to use the latest hardware. That would not only improve gameplay performance but also fidelity. That said, there have been plenty of rumors suggesting a new port is coming to the game.

Red Dead Redemption 2 Port Rumors Continue To Flood The Web

I’m starting to think it’s joeover for Red Dead Redemption 2’s Switch 2/current gen ports



I feel like if the ports were coming before October, we would’ve heard by now… maybe I’m being too pessimistic though — ben (@videotechuk_) October 21, 2025

Rockstar Games has yet to officially confirm whether an update or new release is coming for Red Dead Redemption 2. It’s a game that would undoubtedly sell if released. We’re at a point of just waiting to see if anything’s coming our way. Now, thanks to Gaming Bible, we’re finding out that insider Videotechuk_ is having second thoughts about a new Red Dead Redemption 2 port.

It was initially believed it would happen this month, but since October is almost over, it’s not looking suitable for RDR 2 fans. Fans are still hopeful it might happen, and there’s a chance we’ll see it next month. But the closer we get to 2026, the more likely it is that Rockstar Games’ marketing will focus on Grand Theft Auto VI.

That said, other insiders have chimed in to claim the game port does exist. For instance, Kiwi Talkz replied to the comment by Videotechuk_ and stated that the port does exist, as they have already spoken with developers who worked on the game. Still, the release date is anyone’s guess.

They 100% do exist man, cause I have spoken to devs who worked on them but there release is anyones guess. — Reece “Kiwi Talkz” Reilly (@kiwitalkz) October 21, 2025

At this point, we’ll have to sit tight and wait for Rockstar Games to confirm the port. Hopefully, we’ll hear something soon, as this might help tie some players over until Grand Theft Auto VI’s arrival.

Meanwhile, in other news related to Red Dead Redemption 2, one fan recently highlighted some wacky mods for the game. For instance, they recently turned RDR 2 into a Mortal Kombat-style fighting game. Likewise, if you check out Red Dead Online, you’ll find the game is focusing on the spooky Halloween season.