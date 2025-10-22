Halloween Haunts Red Dead Online This Week With The Return Of Dead Of Night

Dead of Night might be worth it to log back in and play on its own.

Red Dead Online continues its Halloween events with the All Hallow’s Call to Arms, and this week’s Showdown mode, Dead of Night.

Rockstar reminded fans of this month’s activities on Twitter:

Hold your ground against relentless waves of supernatural foes in All Hallows’ Call to Arms.

Delivering 3X Gold, RDO$, and XP in Red Dead Online — including two new battlegrounds at Van Horn and Bronte Mansion.

All Hallows’ Call To Arms

Call To Arms is a survival mode for up to four players. The team have to protect a single location from waves of enemies every five minutes.

Call To Arms launched with the locations Blackwater, Fort Mercer, Valentine, Strawberry, and MacFarlane’s Ranch. Of course, this month, they’re running this mode back with a supernatural edge.

The two new locations are interesting settings for fighting ghosts and spectres as well. The Van Horn Trading Post is a settlement in Roanoke Ridge.

This is a derelict town, filled with hostile residents just as willing to strike back at each other as they will at you. It’s basically the worst fort to have to defend.

The Bronte mansion brings players to Saint Denis, the Red Dead Redemption version of New Orleans. It’s owned by Angelo Bronte, Saint Denis’ erstwhile crime lord.

We won’t spoil Bronte’s role in the story of Red Dead Redemption 2 here. Let’s just say he isn’t the tenant in the mansion named after him anymore.

As you can imagine, this will be a particularly decadent location to contrast other parts of the Old West. But players who are looking for more PvPvE will enjoy this week’s Showdown Mode

Dead of Night

Dead of Night is running from October 21 to 27. Rockstar provided this description of this Showdown Mode:

Four teams are locked in a fight for survival; against each other and against unending waves of The Dead.

To turn the tide, they can steal a Night Stalker mask and transform their team into supernaturally powered warriors. Score kills to gain points.

Night Stalkers get double points for kills.

You can for teams of four to eight players, with a maximum of four teams. You won’t have to worry too much about the Dead getting in the way. They’re intended to keep you occupied so you aren’t just chasing other players on a large map.

Just watching this mode is a sensation. You’ll be breaking up the ‘Dead’ as they make their summoning circles, and then picking up the Night Stalker masks to gain the powers they were summoning for themselves.

This mode alone might be more than enough to make logging back on worth it.