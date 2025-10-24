How Many Tokens In Borderlands 4 Do You Need To Max Out Your SDUs?

In games like Borderlands 4, upgrading your characters, skills, their weapons, mods, and various other things is pretty much essential in the natural gameplay loop. That goes double for the Gearbox Software title, due to them having BILLIONS of guns for you to potentially carry for “later use.” In other words, you need to be smart about how and when you upgrade things. For example, SDUs, “Storage Deck Upgrades,” are vital to increase because this applies to both the amount of ammo you can carry and the storage you can have in your bank. In the newest game, Gearbox improved this system in two key ways.

First, they made it so that the SDU upgrades happen via a menu you have easy access to, versus an NPC you need to seek out. Second, you use SDU Tokens to make the upgrades happen. Naturally, there are plenty of upgrades on both sides of the SDU, so you’ll need a lot of tokens to max out. So, the question is, how many do you need to maximize your storage?

On Reddit, one player answered that, and got a surprising answer via his research.

“You need a total of 3,225 tokens to upgrade all your SDUs. And unless I’m missing something, there are 3,790 available tokens in the game for a difference of 565 “extra” tokens.”

That’s surprising in and of itself, because you’d expect, like with certain other games, that you’d only get “just enough tokens” to get the upgrades in question, forcing you to look around and ensure you 100% the game properly while you maximize things. However, that’s not the case, and the Redditor kind of wishes he knew about the “difference” earlier, as that would’ve saved him some time doing lackluster stuff in the game:

“To me, 565 extra tokens meant that I could skip finding Vault Symbols (since they only award 5 tokens a pop) and the seriously annoying Lost Capsules. But that also meant that I had to do just about everything else. Not just the normal stuff like Silos, Safe Houses, and the dungeons, but also the Evocariums, Speakers, Crawlers, and Region-Specific collectibles.”

So, another question that might pop into your head is, why did Gearbox Software do it this way? The answer is that they probably wanted to give Borderlands 4 players a bit of a “buffer,” in case they did find activities and side quests they didn’t want to do, or couldn’t complete for some reason. And now that this player figured out the truth, you can pick and choose how you get those tokens.