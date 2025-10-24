Grand Theft Auto Online’s Ludendorf Cemetary Survival Offers 3X Rewards – If You Make It

There’s still a big mystery we’re waiting to find out this week.

Rockstar has a big challenge waiting for Grand Theft Auto Online players this week, with big rewards if you succeed.

They shared this on Twitter:

Return to the scene of the crime that started it all.

Stand your ground against a tide of nightmarish undead amblers, juggernauts, and possessed animals to earn Triple Rewards in Ludendorff Cemetery Survival through November 5.

What is Ludendorff Cemetery?

Ludendorff is a small rural town in North Yankton, a place that is snowy all season round. This small town has its own church. And Ludendorff Church is surrounded by Ludendorff Cemetery, as is the place with most towns.

You may remember that Rockstar mentioned North Yankton for this year’s Halloween celebration. They actually said this:

The Supernatural Returns to Southern San Andreas…

Dust off your favorite mask and prepare for Halloween beginning next week in GTA Online. Fight off hordes of undead in snowy North Yankton and embrace the dark against a new foe.

So it looks like Rockstar is finally making good on their promise. But we don’t quite know what this new foe will be.

What is Ludendorff Cemetery Survival?

This is a zombie survival mode that was added to Grand Theft Auto Online last year. This one goes for about ten rounds as you take on waves of different kinds of zombies.

There are several tiers of zombies based on abilities. After the normal type, there will be zombies that are armored, are on fire, explode, and lastly, the mages.

There are also zombie animals, including deer, coyotes, and boards. While the fire zombies can make you keep burning constantly, the zombie animals can make you bleed to a certain duration.

It’s a nice little bit of fun reminiscent of Call of Duty’s Zombies mode and Left 4 Dead, but there’s a small mystery left in this announcement.

The Small References And The Big Mystery…

When Rockstar refers to the ‘crime that started it all’, it is a reference to the events of Grand Theft Auto V’s story campaign. We won’t spoil all of that here, but it’s all in the campaign mission named Bury The Hatchet.

As we alluded to above, Rockstar made a reference to ‘a new foe’ at the start of this month. We’re now at the last week of the month, and Rockstar still hasn’t told us what this new foe is.

But it seems highly likely that Ludendorff Cemetery Survival players will be getting this treat firsthand. If you’re curious, we highly recommend you log in and find out or yourself.