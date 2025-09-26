Rockstar Teases Spoopy Halloween GTA Online Event Next Week

Rockstar has dropped a huge tease for this year’s Halloween event for GTA Online.

They shared this announcement as part of this week’s events on their blog:

The Supernatural Returns to Southern San Andreas…

Dust off your favorite mask and prepare for Halloween beginning next week in GTA Online. Fight off hordes of undead in snowy North Yankton and embrace the dark against a new foe.

Plus, favorite modes and Freemode events return, along with a bundle of rare treats up for grabs.

The Myth Of North Yankton

Casual fans may not realize that North Yankton has an air of mystique in the Grand Theft Auto universe. It’s a place that exists, and players have been to, but they don’t really know it.

It’s the setting for Grand Theft Auto V’s prologue. And to talk about how important this place is, we’ll have to spoil that story and what comes after.

The game starts with you playing Michael, as you, Brad, Trevor pull off a bank heist. While they manage to get the money, the heist fails as Brad is killed and Michael is captured by the police.

Years later, Michael is hiding in Los Santos under an assumed identity, while his real name is in a gravestone in Yankton. In the events of the game, Trevor decides to go to Michael’s grave to find out who was really buried there.

The GTA V Spoilers You Should Avoid (That Makes North Yankton Mythical)

When Trevor gets there, he finds Brad’s body. And Michael confesses what really happened on that day.

The FIB actually got to Michael first, and convinced him to rat on Trevor and Brad. The heist was all orchestrated so that the FIB could catch Michael’s colleagues.

Brad’s death was an accident, and the FIB helped cover up Michael’s tracks so even Trevor didn’t know this whole time.

We won’t spoil the rest of the story here, but as you can imagine this backstory is pivotal to Grand Theft Auto V’s story as a whole.

So Is This What Rockstar Is Hinting At?

So you’ve seen the picture, it clearly hints at this year’s Halloween event being zombie themed. And there’s some novelty to it happening in a snowy state up north.

But is there relevance to setting the event at the state where Brad was buried? Or are they hinting at some completely new happenings in North Yankton?

If nothing else, this is a real opportunity for Rockstar to show more of North Yankton to the fans. So this week may have been uneventful for GTA Online fans, but they hint at something more happening next week.