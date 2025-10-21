Randy Pitchford Reveals The Game He’s Been Obsessed With Over Recent Years

And fans have certain “thoughts” they want to share with him, too…

One of the most important things that you have to remember about video game developers is that they’re still playing video games today, even while they’re making the games of tomorrow. And why shouldn’t they? Sure, making a game is a thrill, but sometimes, you need to play other titles so that you can get a sense of fun and enjoyment outside of work, while also seeing what else is out there. For one, Randy Pitchford, the head of Gearbox Software, was recently asked a bunch of questions about his gaming history, including what games both inspired him and that he loves playing.

Unsurprisingly, given his age, Randy Pitchford pointed to one of the original PC games as his inspiration for how he got into game development, alongside a classic shooter to boot. Then, when he shifted to the game he’s been playing arguably the most over the last few years, he gave quite a surprising answer…

Yeah, that feels like something Randy would say, wouldn’t you agree? Picking that factory simulator title feels random, chaotic, and just like Randy. However, while he was having fun with the questions, the fans on the Twitter post weren’t as thrilled with how happy Randy seemed to be in the interview.

If you scroll through the comments, you’ll find messages like:

“My favorite game is the “Randy steps down as the CEO because he’s ruined gearbox and that’s not fair to the devs” game.”

“Can you please fix performance issues on PS5. I have really bad frame rates on PS5 Pro even on performance mode.”

“How much does this clown have to destroy the franchise and cost companies millions of dollars while making completely ridiculous amounts of money before they finally can his ass. Corporate America is an absolute joke full of incompetent clowns that have no grasp on reality.”

While some may think this is a “bit unfair,” you need to remember a few things. First, Pitchford kind of brought this on himself, as he’s been blasting fans who have been calling out Gearbox’s latest title over its performance issues for over a month in multiple ways.

Second, the complaints against the game in question have indeed been numerous, because there’s been plenty wrong with it. You even heard that from one of those posters that there were performance issues on the PS5!

So, seeing Randy “happily reminiscing” about the past may have seemed like an insult to them.