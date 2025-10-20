Borderlands 4 Mod Gives You All The Weapons Info You Need To Know

Have you ever played a video game and gone to do something incredibly basic in it, only to find out that you can only do this action through a rather complicated process? That happens a lot more than you think, and you’d be rightfully frustrated for having to deal with such things. For all the experience and references that certain game devs have and can draw from, it’s bonkers that certain “design mistakes” still pop up in games like Borderlands 4. No, we’re not talking about performance issues, as that’s another matter. Instead, we’re talking about things like trying to figure out more about the weapon you’re using.

In the game, Gearbox Software decided that to fully understand the stats and abilities of your weapons and the mods you put on them, you needed to work your way through the overly complex menu system. But when you’re dealing with billions upon billions of weapons, you don’t have time for that! You need to know what’s going on with what’s in your hands right now! As such, on Nexus Mods, a player decided that they would cut through the red tape and menus and just make the game display what your weapon can do instantly.

Introducing the ‘Display the weapon’s secondary attributes and Module Skill Description directly’ mod. Yeah, that just rolls right off the tongue, doesn’t it? As the name very clearly states, it’s meant to help players learn everything they can about the weapons they have without needing to dive into menu after menu just to find the right one.

This is one of those things where you can’t help but go, “What was Gearbox Software thinking with this?” To which we reply, “We have no idea.” In fact, many fans have had questions like that since the game’s launch.

Don’t get us wrong, fans and critics agree that Borderlands 4 isn’t a bad game in the overall. Many like the new Vault Hunters and the abilities you can use with them. Many also praised the new world that you’re in and the game’s overall story. However, when it came to both performance issues and the “nitty-gritty elements” that help make games work properly and not frustrate players, Gearbox Software struggled quite a bit.

It’s even more puzzling when you remember that they were working on this game for six years. Yet, they didn’t seem to ask the most basic questions about what players would or wouldn’t like. Well, at least the mod community is here to help.