How Many Call of Duty Games Released Before GTA 6 Arrived?

If you pay attention to the internet, and especially social media, you’ll know that there are certain memes and phrases that pop up all the time that are meant to be used by people to express either how much time has passed since something, or to showcase their anticipation for something and how “it’s taking forever to get here.” One of the most popular gaming memes over the last year or so has been, “We got this before GTA 6.” The joke here is that Rockstar Games has taken a long time to get this title released, and as a result, gamers are now tracking the passage of time by things that have come out before the game finally drops.

In a fun twist, though, people are now using that meme to showcase just how many games in the Call of Duty franchise have been released over the last 13-ish years. As you’ll see in the tweet below, it’s been quite a lot:

Between GTA 5 & GTA 6, 13 Call of Duty games dropped. pic.twitter.com/FCOpGWQL7a — TREVOR4REAL (@TREVORTRAILER) October 14, 2025

That’s right. There have been 13 titles in the first-person shooter franchise since Rockstar released the previous entry in the crime series. That’s an incredible amount, and basically highlights how the series cranks a title out every year to “please its fans.”

So, should Rockstar Games do the same? Should we already have had GTA 6 out by now? To be blunt, no.

The difference between Rockstar Games and Activision Blizzard, and the dev teams that work under that banner that take on the different “branches” of the shooter franchise, is that they desire quality above all else. In contrast, the FPS series is all about releasing something that is “just good enough” and has solid multiplayer and then raking in the sales.

To prove this, just look down the line and attempt to recall all the controversies, backlash, and callouts by fans about how “bad” or “mediocre” the games above were. Yes, some of them were good, and one hasn’t even been released yet, so we can’t fully judge it. However, there are titles that you can instantly spot and go, “Yeah, that one wasn’t the best,” or “that game’s campaign was terrible.”

One of the previous entries had such a rushed development that the campaign became the subject of ridicule, including being called out on The Game Awards, and this year’s title is already getting divisive thoughts from fans.

In contrast, Rockstar Games has taken its time with its upcoming game, and the hype for it is downright legendary. See the difference?