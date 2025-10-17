Rumor: Did Fans Just Prove Grand Theft Auto 6 Doesn’t Have A 3rd Protagonist?

We can’t really be sure until when the game comes out.

The fans created the idea that Grand Theft Auto 6 could have a third protagonist. And so it’s fitting that fans have also debunked it. Maybe.

Where Did This Third Protagonist Idea Come From?

There was a fan theory last September that Raul Bautista, a supporting character we have seen from marketing, looks so incredibly detailed that he could be a third protagonist.

That certainly sounds like a fan theory based on speculation. But there’s actually a proper rumor about this.

Last May, some fans claimed they found data in the Rockstar QA server. The data they found comes in fragments, but the info may be clear enough.

That data included this sentence:

Malik “Zoe” Carter: Secret third protagonist, Atlantic-born fixer, joins at Velvet Pulse for a heist.

Is The Third Protagonist Debunked Now?

Redditor Elven-Mevin made his case for the third protagonist idea getting debunked. But his thread of thought is a bit unusual.

Elven-Mevin went back to another theory that there will be aging in Grand Theft Auto 6. Based on this theory, we could see Jason’s facial hair grow and change in the course of the game.

The reason this theory gained traction is it’s a hair/aging system that already exists in Red Dead Redemption 2. So it’s exciting to think about, and it’s also completely credible.

Elven-Mevin looked at how Raul Bautista, as well as Dre’Quan Priest, are depicted in production materials. And what stuck out to him is that their facial hair didn’t change.

So he has taken this as proof that there is no third protagonist. At the very least, Elven-Mevin believes that Raul and Dre’Quan can’t possibly be that third protagonist.

Pushing Back On This Debunking

Obviously, this can’t be the final word on this matter. We just pointed out that the data leak at Rockstar named a completely different character named Malik. Malik hasn’t been officially announced in Grand Theft Auto 6’s marketing materials.

Malik may never show up in the marketing for the game either. If this third protagonist is intended to be a secret, than they won’t confirm that he exists until the middle of the game.

And it’s also possible this data that leaked represents plans that may no longer be in the final product. We can’t really be completely sure about this, or anything, until the time comes that Grand Theft Auto 6 finally releases to the general public.