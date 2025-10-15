Borderlands 4 Players Join Together To Admit That They “Jumped In The Hole”

When it comes to game developers, there are many who are fine with playing things “straight,” and doing things that you will expect in certain ways, and have you following certain “rules” to ensure that you get through the game in a certain amount of time. However, there are also just as many who love bending the rules and having you “get crafty” to figure out how to make your way through levels, take on bosses, and so on. In the case of Borderlands 4, Gearbox Software is never above “having fun” by making players do weird things to get quests done or get weapons. So, when players tried to look for the entrance into a certain mine, and they saw a giant hole in the ground…they did what they thought was “natural” and jumped into it. Oops.

Yeah, over on Reddit, players joined together to admit that many of them had jumped into the hole you see above. Some noted that they did it “without hesitation,” and some even felt that it was the path, but they had “screwed up” the first time they went in:

“Almost did it twice convinced I had just messed it up somehow the first time by how often this set up is used as an entrance in borderlands games.”

Yep, multiple people recalled that sometimes “jumping into the hole” was the way to get to the next part of the level or map. So, down they went! Except, this time, they died. Oops…

“We’ve jumped into like, 10 big holes exactly like this throughout the series. WHY NOT THIS ONE.”

Indeed, why not this one, Gearbox Software? Were you just trying to “have fun” by showing fans a giant hole that they would die when they inevitably jumped into? Surely you would not be that intentionally cruel to players…right…?

“I just did this yesterday, I didn’t even try figuring anything else out I just jumped, maybe the game conditioned me to do so, idk.”

You pour souls. The fact that there were so many comments on this thread, many of which were about their own personal experiences within the mines and this hole, was hilarious. It goes to show that players really did think the hole had a meaning to it, likely because of its position and how big the hole was. And yet, it was just a death trap.

Live and learn, Borderlands 4 players, this is a true “live and learn” experience.