WWE 2K25 Teases Special John Cena Content

While WWE 2K25 may have come out earlier in the year, the title has been getting new content in the months since in the form of new wrestlers, new attire, callbacks to older eras, and so on. But, on the game’s official Twitter handle, as you’ll see below, the next big piece of content may have to do with the one and only John Cena. Specifically, they’re going to reveal the “Farewell Tour Edition” of the game, as Cena is in the final months of his WWE career. More than likely, the new edition will come with the cover art you see below for people to own, while those who already have the game will likely get the “retirement tour” runback so people can relive Cena’s final matches.

The trailer for such gameplay will drop tomorrow, so you’ll want to pay attention to that.

The loss of John Cena from the WWE is a big deal. Like, legitimately, no matter where you stand on the company, Cena has been “their guy” for over 2 decades. He started at the very bottom of the roster, slowly won over the crowd via his rap gimmick, and then became “The Champ” that many young people have cheered for in the years since. He’s done a lot for the company and its fans, and many will be sad to see him retire, with his last match scheduled for December.

Many could make the argument that the WWE is in a “precarious situation,” as they truly haven’t found their “next John Cena,” and many of their other top stars are either getting pretty old, are getting injured, or haven’t gotten the push to help take them “to the next level” in the eyes of fans.

That’s not the only problem, though. You see, while WWE 2K25 will be highlighting John Cena’s “retirement tour,” the fact of the matter is that most agree that his retirement tour has…well…sucked.

It started out hot enough, with Cena doing a “heel turn” for the first time in decades and aligning with The Rock. But…things went off the rails REALLY quickly. At Wrestlemania, he and Cody Rhodes had one of the worst main events ever, and the matches that followed were good, either, including two matches with Ron Killings that COMBINED didn’t even last ten minutes. Not to mention, a bad match with Logan Paul.

Thus, you have to wonder what the game will do to try to make the retirement tour seem “eventual,” when, outside of two good matches, it really hasn’t been.