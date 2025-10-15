Borderlands 4 Players Can Score A New Free Vex Skin

Gearbox Software just launched its latest video game into the marketplace this past month. Players who have been enjoying Borderlands 4 since its launch might be keen on enjoying the extra content devs are throwing at them. To keep this game going for the long haul, Gearbox Software has been releasing new content and challenges.

Just because you wrapped up the main campaign doesn’t mean there’s not stuff to do. We know that Gearbox Software has a sizable post-launch roadmap. We even have a spooky event coming our way in the game during this coming week. However, beyond that, there are different challenges at play. One of them just saw players smash through the requirements.

Borderlands 4 Vex Mass Market Appeal Skin

Of COURSE y'all crushed your Community Challenge!!! 😏



Together, you ran the Rippers out of 2,333,013 Drill Sites. 🤘



Enjoy this SHiFT code for Vex's Mass Market Appeal outfit – inspired by her character short "Purple Friday."



BZ6JJ-CB6CT-WXJJW-3TT3B-56FZ5



Exp. Dec. 31, 2030 pic.twitter.com/KWrGemlrKO — Borderlands (@Borderlands) October 14, 2025

Each week, there are usually some extra challenges and modifiers at play. That will drastically change the gameplay experience during a boss fight, as well as the gear it might drop. Recently, there was a community challenge that required Vex players to handle just under 2 million drill sites on Kairos. If done in time, the community would receive a reward.

Well, taking to the official Borderlands X account, it seems like the community completely crushed this challenge as they handled over 2.3 million drill sites. Not bad at all! So, Gearbox Software is offering all you Vex players the Mass Market Appeal skin. You have to claim the skin through a SHiFT code, which you can view in the X post embedded above or copy it below.

Borderlands 4 Vex Mass Market Appeal Skin SHiFT Code

BZ6JJ-CB6CT-WXJJW-3TT3B-56FZ5

In other news, we recently reported that there has been a notable drop in Borderlands 4 players on Steam. This could be with players who have finished the campaign and might be waiting for something more substantial in the game. However, there could be a new incentive for players who have yet to pick up a copy of the game. Recently, Borderlands 4 just received a 20% discount through the Steam digital marketplace. That could persuade some players to start their Vault Hunter journey in Kairos, finally.