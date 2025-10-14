Just How Far Will GTA 6 Go With Its Story’s Tone?

It might seem odd that so many people are interested in the story of GTA 6. After all, the series from Rockstar Games is often more about having “fun” committing crimes and taking on criminals and corrupt people, versus truly being invested in the lives of the protagonists. However, Rockstar is known for telling incredibly emotional stories when they want to, and many think that the upcoming game might lean into that, especially since the last major release from the developer had an incredibly well-written story on top of all the epic gameplay mechanics within. So, why not have that kind of tone again?

That’s exactly what one Redditor put out when he noted:

“It’s too early to draw such conclusions but based on the vibe that I got from both the trailers so far, I honestly feel that GTAVI’s story may have its hard hitting moments but it’s not going to hit you like a truck driven by a driver high on coke.

I don’t think Rockstar even intends to top RDR2 in that regard and so far, I firmly believe that GTAVI’s story will be something like Baby Driver (movie).”

It’s fair to think that, obviously, as the series has told deep stories, it has not been the “standout” of them. Even with the last entry in the series, which broke all sorts of sales records, that wasn’t really because of the game’s campaign, but because of how the online mode kept bringing people in to play constantly. The campaign was more or less a…bonus, if you will.

In the case of GTA 6, though, we could see something different, due to the main characters involved. Unlike previous games, where it was either one man against the crime world, or a group of friends reluctantly coming together to save themselves, this time we have a couple who have to embark on dangerous adventures to save themselves when life goes awry.

In one of the trailers, Lucia straight-up tells her partner, Jason, that they need to trust each other if they’re going to survive this. Other elements in the trailers show them working together both in heists and in living it up in the Vice City nightlife, which paints a much different tale of what we might experience this go around.

However, as one commenter noted, we’ve only gotten the briefest of glimpses into what is going to happen in the story, and we won’t know the full truth until the game comes out next year.