Rockstar Games Might Already Have GTA 6 Next-Gen Planned

Rockstar Games is busy working away at the next major release coming out into the marketplace. Grand Theft Auto VI will be a massive game that will undoubtedly shatter records when it finally launches next year. However, before we even have our hands on GTA 6, could Rockstar Games already be working on its next port release?

It’s not too far-fetched to think about. After all, Grand Theft Auto V continued to see new releases across two generations of platforms. With this next game incredibly hyped, there are bound to be some players planning to play it on either the current generation console platform or whatever comes our way next, which has been a popular subject as of late.

GTA 6 Next-Gen Could Be In The Works

PlayStation 6 is reportedly set to launch in 2027.



You know Rockstar is already preparing the next-gen version of GTA 6. pic.twitter.com/LZmapgrSPm — GTA 6 Countdown ⏳ (@GTAVI_Countdown) October 13, 2025

We’ve seen some reports come up lately regarding the next-generation PlayStation and Xbox console hardware. While we have yet to see them officially, it could be just a couple of years away before we finally have our hands on the new hardware. Of course, what’s got some fans wondering is just what that means for Grand Theft Auto VI.

Taking to X, we’re already seeing some speculation posts that Rockstar Games is working on a port that will come shortly after the current-generation Xbox Series X/S and PlayStation 5 receive the game. Again, this is just speculation, but if rumors are true and the next-generation console hardware is just a couple of years away, it might make sense to see another release of GTA 6, a game that can further take advantage of the latest hardware.

Of course, there are already no shortages when it comes to the Grand Theft Auto VI installment. While it’s currently slated to launch in May of 2026, some fans might still be seeking evidence to suggest a delay is not on the horizon. Likewise, another rumor that continues to circulate online is that when the game does release, it’ll be far more optimized for the PlayStation 5 Pro. But all we can do is finally wait for Rockstar Games to share some new official information on the upcoming game. That said, even if there are plans to release a version of the game that takes advantage of the upcoming hardware, it will likely be a while before we hear anything from Rockstar Games about it.