Rockstar Games Continues To Hype Up GTA Online As Fans Wait For GTA 6

Grand Theft Auto fans are waiting for the arrival of Grand Theft Auto VI. This is a game that we’ve known has been in the works for several years now. While we are inching our way closer to the launch of Grand Theft Auto VI, Rockstar Games is hoping you spend that little extra bit of time playing GTA Online. In fact, a new video was released this past weekend to generate a little more hype for the multiplayer GTA experience.

GTA Online has been a money maker for Rockstar Games and a way to keep players enjoying Los Santos long after they finished Grand Theft Auto V. However, a new video surfaced online this past weekend for the game, featuring a small line that some fans suggest is a reference to GTA 6.

GTA Online Latest Marketing Video

We might be waiting for the next marketing video to show up for GTA 6, but so far, we’ve been in the dark as to when that next trailer will drop. Rockstar Games is taking its time to release this next game and any marketing materials to hype up its launch. In fact, Rockstar Games could probably hold off on any more marketing materials, given how much hype and anticipation already exist for this upcoming game.

That said, as noted by Rockstar Intel, the latest video showcasing GTA Online did have a small line that could be a nod to GTA 6. While it might be a stretch, there was a line spoken by Dr. Friedlander who noted that “I’m afraid our time isn’t up yet,” which could be Rockstar Games’ way of saying we’re not leaving Los Santos quite yet.

It’s a small line and could be a stretch, but regardless, it looks like if you want to keep up with some fresh GTA gameplay, then you’ll want to hop on GTA Online. There’s even an offer of GTA$4,000,000 in the Career Builder to help get your criminal enterprise off the ground right now.

Meanwhile, for GTA 6, we’ll have to wait and see when Rockstar Games offers another look into this title. Speculation continues to run wild on what to expect. For instance, the online community is wondering if Rockstar Games is already preparing a next-gen version of the game. Which I’m sure would be a nice jump up for the game’s performance and fidelity.