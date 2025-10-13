Players Can Get Special Borderlands 4 Keychain via Special Store

Allow us to ask you a basic question: why do people like getting items that reflect the stuff they like? For example, why do sports fans get jerseys that match their favorite players? Why do certain people dress up like their favorite characters from TV shows, movies, comics, and video games? And why do gamers like buying items that come from virtual worlds they’ll never actually visit? Because it’s fun! We’re allowed to have fun, okay? Being a fan means “repping your fandoms” in whatever way you can, and that includes if you’re a fan of Borderlands 4, warts and all.

The game only came out recently, but Gearbox Software hasn’t been shy about trying to get people to like it, despite all the issues that come with it. For example, today, they showed off an item you can get on their special Gearbox Loot website, where all manner of Borderlands 4 and beyond merch awaits you. The newest item they wanted to showcase was a special keychain that ties to the latest title. Check it out below:

CATCH A RIIIIIIIDE 💨



Get the Borderlands Catch-A-Ride Metal Keychain now from @GearboxLoot. https://t.co/Ph3ZlkRmIG pic.twitter.com/hjn0rv1pNw — Borderlands (@Borderlands) October 11, 2025

Here’s the official description from the site:

“Hey, listen to Scooter! Don’t just stand there thumbs-up-yer-ass an’ slack-jawed! Get you this siiick keychain!

From the makers of turret-toting tricked out trucks now comes a new type of wheel. The Borderlands Catch-A-Ride Metal Keychain features an image of a screeching tire trailed by billowing smoke, an image near and dear to the hot rodders of Pandora. Are you one of them? Then get this limited production accessory while you can! Catch a riiiiide!”

So, how limited-edition is this particular keychain? Well, there are fewer than 10,000 of them being made! Seriously, they made 9,995 of them. How cheeky. Furthermore, the item is individually numbered, meaning you’ll know where in the “line” you fall, which is cool in its own right. And even if that’s not your “style,” there are plenty of other items in the store from the franchise that you can get! There are clothes items, there are signs, there are bottle openers featuring Moxi, whom everyone loves, and so on and so forth.

Or, if you’re not into such things at all, and you simply want Gearbox Software to fix the game they’ve released, that’s happening, too! More updates are coming, and they’ll include special seasonal content, raid bosses, and it all leads to next year, when the first main DLC drops via the new Vault Hunter! So get your swag and stay tuned!