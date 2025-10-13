Borderlands 4 Team Reveals First “Invincible” Boss Raid

For games like Borderlands 4, there are only a few ways to “keep players invested,” and Gearbox Software knows that. After all, the game isn’t meant to be one that takes an incredibly long time to beat. After all, the story is meant to be “loose enough,” and the gameplay involves shooting everything that moves, for the most part. So, Gearbox adds things to make you want to keep playing, such as giving you reasons to try out all the Vault Hunters, so you can see who plays the best. Or, they’ll offer DLC, including seasonal content, that you can enjoy. Or, they’ll add an incredibly hard set of bosses for you and others to take down.

Sure enough, Gearbox Software has announced the first of their “invincible” raid bosses that’ll drop later this year. Just as important, not only will this be a free update, but the update will bring far more to Borderlands 4 than just the new boss:

You'd better gear up. Bloomreaper the Invincible is coming. 💢



Bloomreaper is the first of the endgame Invincible Bosses coming this December to Borderlands 4 as a Free update for all players, featuring a new combat arena, new Legendary loot, and a new Ultimate Vault Hunter Mode… pic.twitter.com/YjFszJiaZY — Borderlands (@Borderlands) October 11, 2025

On its own, that’s pretty exciting, and when you figure that more free updates like this will come for the title down the line, alongside the DLC, such as the new Vault Hunter, C$SH, things might be getting quite interesting for players as 2025 ends and 2026 begins.

Now, for those who don’t understand the significance of this “invincible” enemy, allow us to be clear: it’s not an enemy you can’t defeat. Instead, it’s a term that’s meant to make clear that you NEED to be smart about how you take on these enemies. After all, they have an incredible amount of health and possible resistances that mean you need proper builds and weapons to even think about taking them down. If you just try and rush in to kill it, like you might have done with various other enemies in the game…you will die, and then many will laugh at you.

These bosses are about teamwork, skill, and being able to discern the best way to take the boss down before it’s too late. One of the ironies of this, though, is that there are some “broken builds” within the game that could make such bosses useless. There was even a weapon revealed last week by a popular YouTuber where you could deal out 5 BILLION DAMAGE in a minimum amount of shots. The YouTuber even referenced the “invincible” enemies and knew this needed to be adjusted before they came out, else, it wouldn’t be a challenge.

Let’s hope Gearbox Software has fixed all such glitches before the new content arrives.