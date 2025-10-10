There’s A Borderlands 4 Gun That Can Do 5 Billion Damage?

As we’ve talked about before, one of the things that gamers love to do in games like Borderlands 4 is to see how they can take the game’s weapons and push them BEYOND what they were intended to do. After all, the game prides itself on stacking things like skills, buffs, amps, and more to deliver incredible amounts of damage, status effects, and so on. For one YouTuber, he loves looking at these weapons and seeing just what the truth is behind some of these things. However, in one of his latest videos, he points out a bug in one of the weapons that he feels Gearbox Software should change with extreme haste.

Specifically, he used a weapon known as The Anarchy, and in this variation, you need one that has “stickies.” That’s very important, given what is to happen. He starts the video in one of the game’s special shooting areas, where you can test out things to see how they work on training dummies. In it, he just gets his weapon ready, and then, he alternates between the main mode and the “secondary mode” a few times.

When he does, and then he fires on the training dummy, it does over a billion damage! That’s a lot!

Now, to prove that this wasn’t just a random training dummy glitch, the YouTuber then went to the final boss of the game, Phase 2 Timekeeper, and made it clear that this boss has 9.9 million health. That number makes him the highest health boss in Borderlands 4, and it SHOULD be the toughest boss to defeat, right?

Except, through the glitch, he was able to kill the Phase 1 version of the Timekeeper in just THREE SHOTS! That’s not how a final boss fight should go! Then, when he goes into the Phase 2 part of the fight, those same three shots nearly take out Phase 2, and when he restarts the fight to further prove the power of this glitch, he unloads on the Phase 2 Timekeeper, and the health bar basically evaporates instantly.

As if that wasn’t enough, he then jumped around to other bosses, killing them within seconds, and noted that one time on the training dummy test, he got up to 5 BILLION damage via this glitch. That’s…not right.

And that’s the point. He wants to let Gearbox Software know that this glitch is there because this will make all fights in the game pointless, and that’s not fun to play.