GTA 6 Fans Speculate On A Potential Protagonist Death

With no true answer currently as to when we’ll get the next trailer for GTA 6, fans are trying to suss out what they can from the trailers and information we already have. Just as interesting, though, is the amount of speculation on things based on what we’ve seen and can interpret from the trailers. Some fans have been able to glean tiny details that could help determine a few key plot points, and others wonder what the endgame of it all will be. One Redditor is even going so far as to suggest that one of the main characters could die, and they want to know who fans would be “okay with” taking the bullet.

Now, for the record, there’s no true evidence to say that the GTA 6 protagonists, Jason and Lucia, will die in the game. The Redditor made it clear that this was just a “What If?” scenario. As such, the responses were both weird, wild, accusation-based, and more. We’ll focus on the key ones here, because many people picked both Jason and Lucia as the ones who could die.

Some felt that because Jason has been interpreted in the trailers as an “everyman character,” he’s more likely to live. Meanwhile, Lucia has been in prison before, and likely will be desperate to NOT do that again, and thus, could choose to go out in a blaze of glory instead of being behind bars.

Then again, you could argue that Jason would go to the ends of the Earth for Lucia, given their very obvious relationship in the trailers, and thus would do anything for her, including taking a bullet.

It should be noted that many said they don’t think either will die in the campaign, as that’s never happened in any past title in the series’ history. That being said, Rockstar Games has thrown out curveballs like killing the protagonist in the past, including with John Marston, who famously died after doing his mission, only to be avenged later on by his son.

Plus, just because Rockstar hasn’t done it with their protagonists in their crime saga in the past doesn’t mean they can’t do it now. It could be a very memorable thing to do, and one that could paint the title in an entirely new light.

Until we get to that point, though, which obviously won’t be discovered until May 2026, this is all just speculation and seeing how gamers’ minds see things.