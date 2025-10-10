Fans Feel Trolled By Latest Rockstar Games Twitter Post

What is the purpose of a video game developer? The simplest possible answer is that they are the ones who make video games. It’s their job to develop it and ensure that the game is the highest quality possible before release. To be fair, though, many developers seem to have forgotten that “job” in recent years… However, another job of developers like Rockstar Games is to help tease upcoming games and promote what they have so that players will be ready for what comes next. For Rockstar Games, they are very good at their job, but that doesn’t mean they do everything that fans wish them to.

Today is a perfect example of that. Why? Because recently, the developer has been promoting the various Halloween-themed events and content that have been happening the various online versions of their popular titles. It’s fairly standard stuff, and below is the latest post of that trend. It’s a simple tweet, noting that the “Exotic Exports” task will have a “haunted guest” waiting for you on some roads:

Stay alert when completing Exotic Exports in GTA Online. Some deliveries will be haunted by a driverless Cerberus that will stop at nothing to run you off the road. pic.twitter.com/Ipkynvs879 — Rockstar Games (@RockstarGames) October 10, 2025

What’s the problem with that? If you look at the comments of the tweet, you’ll notice that MANY people posted that they didn’t want to know about this, but instead, wanted information about GTA 6. The game is one that we still know precious little information on, and speculation has been running wild about what may come next and when it will arrive.

Fans have been all but desperate for Rockstar Games to go and drop the third trailer, or release pre-orders so gamers can get their copies, or just mention anything significant about the game. Yet, the developer has been silent, and as we have mentioned, it’s been more “focused” on its Halloween content than anything else. It’s clear that gamers are getting restless, and that’ll build with each new day that passes.

Is that Rockstar’s fault, though? No, it’s honestly not. Given that they are the key reason why the game hasn’t been released yet, as they have taken their sweet time in getting it developed and ready for launch. However, they have the right to wait as long as they please before dropping key information, like with the trailers or the pre-orders.

More than likely, they do know exactly when they’ll get the game’s trailer out and make the pre-orders open, and we just have to wait for that time to come. So, in the meantime, enjoy the content that is available. It’ll help pass the time.