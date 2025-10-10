GTA 6 Fans Point Out The Protagonist’s Design Changes Over The Years

Grand Theft Auto VI is in the works, and we know it’s coming our way finally in May of 2026. That’s, of course, if nothing else happens to push it further back. While we have a little way to go before we get to dive into GTA 6 ourselves, fans are taking time to appreciate the progression so far. More specifically, fans are taking the time to see how the game has advanced in terms of our protagonist’s character design.

Just like with any major game, there are usually some changes between the reveal of a game and its eventual launch. We’ve seen titles that either drastically change the design or gradually highlight the advancements the development team has achieved with each new trailer drop. While we don’t have many marketing materials for Grand Theft Auto VI yet, we can see some slight updates to the characters over the years.

GTA 6 Character Designs From 2022 – 2025

Grand Theft Auto VI is on just about every gamer’s mind as we head into 2026. Developers are looking to avoid releasing their games into the marketplace near its launch, hoping not to be overshadowed by the next GTA. Others are rejoicing that the title was rescheduled to 2026, allowing the 2025 calendar year to open for new releases. That said, even though the game has a launch date, Rockstar Games has been keeping things pretty tight-lipped. We don’t even have much in terms of marketing materials for this game.

Still, there are a few examples to see how the developers progressed with the characters Jason and Lucia, the two protagonists for the campaign. For instance, in 2022, we had a pretty infamous leak come out for the game. A hacker managed to get into some of the secure files and released them online. The world was able to see the characters and some of the settings.

Then, in 2023, we got our first trailer drop for the game, followed by a new trailer this year. One fan on Reddit took the images for each protagonist and showcased how they have changed over the years. While fans are appreciating the changes made over the years, we’re also curious to see how the characters will look with the fabled third trailer drops.

We don’t know when Rockstar Games is finally going to allow us another look at this upcoming game. There are expectations that we might see something notable next month. However, that’s just expectations from fans and nothing official quite yet. Additionally, we’re also wondering just how much money a copy of GTA 6 will cost. With new AAA games potentially fetching $80, it’s possible that we could see this game drop at over $100.