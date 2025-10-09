Borderlands 4 Gets Tabletop Game Expansion!

Once a video game comes out, there are plenty of ways to “build off of it” to expand the lore in unique directions or create something fun for diehard fans to want. Now, yes, many times, gamers just want the dev team to improve upon the game via patches or by adding DLC. But, for those who are truly dedicated, they’ll want swag from their favorite franchises so that they can partake in it even when they’re not playing the “main property.” Borderlands 4 came out last month, and while it’s had some ups and downs, the people over at GameFound are more than happy to use the property to create a tabletop game for diehards to enjoy.

The tabletop set is called “Mister Torgue’s Arena of Badassery 2,” which will be a ‘standalone expansion’ that you can easily jump into and have fun with your friends. Go to this tweet for a quick glimpse at how it looks.

The key thing here is Raid Bosses. Every single raid boss you fight will be a massive battle that you’ll have to work with your tabletop partners to defeat before you can even think of moving on. The best part is that the game’s mechanics and the “enemy AI” change with each battle, which means that you’ll need to stay on your toes, as no battle will be the same twice over.

If that’s not enough for you, there are also campaign expansions for you to enjoy, including “Torgue’s Forge Blast,” which will bring a new set of characters to the mix, new tiles, and more. There’s also “Maliwan’s Crime Busters” and “Into The Badlands.”

Apparently, the team has even more campaigns and stuff for you to enjoy if the campaign goes well. As such, you should back the main campaign and help it reach incredible heights, as that will allow for even more goodness to be created.

If you think about it, Borderlands 4 and the franchise as a whole really is a perfect setting for a tabletop title. After all, the game is set in a chaotic world/worlds where just about anything can happen, you’re playing incredibly powerful and over-the-top characters with unique skills and abilities, and the enemies you fight are just as bonkers.

It’s no wonder Gearbox Software allowed this to happen, and given all the expansions that are attached to the campaign, it’s clear that it’s been successful with fans. Hopefully, it’ll continue to grow so that gamers have even more campaigns to do.