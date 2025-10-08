Does Borderlands 4 Need To Add Raids?

One of the many “inevitabilities” of the gaming space is that when one game does something that many people find popular, there’s a good chance that others will come in and copy it to try to make their game “just as popular” with that same mechanic. That level of “stealing” is literally the backbone of certain gaming franchises, and the most popular battle royale game ever. Just saying. In the case of Borderlands 4, it worked hard to create something unique, while also paying tribute to great FPS and RPG titles of the past. Yet, even with all it’s done, fans want Gearbox Software to “take notes” on something else they should add: Raids.

This comes from a popular Reddit post where a player makes their case for why the game would be even better with Raids, especially in the endgame content:

“Borderlands 4 has such potential and the opportunity to become a complete game by just adding Raids. The endgame right now is great and the build crafting is great but there’s no incentive and nothing to do with great builds once they have been built.

I know they are talking about adding Bullet Sponge “Invincible Bosses” but I don’t think that will be enough. Hopefully I’m wrong and they will be the endgame most people want but I think adding a true Raid would put this game over the top and make grinding Gear / Weapons/ Other VHs worth the squeeze.

The ingredients for a raid is already in the game. Make it a Mega Vault with Multiple bosses / checkpoints / Jumping Puzzles: Make the Go go gadget utility and Glider have a greater purpose lol / Secrets / VH Specific Loot /Firmware drops / Echo / Vehicle/ Weekly resets.”

Many players agreed with this notion, and further recalled that Gearbox did have a “variation” on Raids via the “Takedowns” in the last entry. However, they weren’t plentiful, and the team noted they wouldn’t be back in the new game much to player chagrin.

However, given that Gearbox has been spending the last month or so doing fixes and adjustments to the game based on player feedback, that could change. We know that DLC for the title is coming, including adding a new Vault Hunter, so what’s to say they couldn’t add more post-game content?

That goes double when you remember that the team tweaked certain mechanics so that it would be more fun to do multiple playthroughs. Doing Raids/Takedowns could help with that.