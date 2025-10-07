Does This Grand Theft Auto Online Event Hint At A Rockstar Announcement?

This fan theory is for the moon.

We just reported on the Mid-Autumn Festival celebration for Grand Theft Auto Online.

On the face of it, there is not a lot to this announcement. But the fans seem to be really excited about it.

RockStation said what everyone is thinking:

Okay, this really makes me think something could happen tomorrow!

I’d say RDR2 if anything but GTA 6 would be nice.

Are they freeing up a slot for a post tomorrow?

#RDR2 #GTA6

What Does That Even Mean?

There is really nothing in that announcement that explains why fans are excited. RockStation didn’t really explain it either.

But SynthPotato made it clear what they were thinking about. As it turns out, this is about the moon theory.

Talk To Me Like I’m Trevor – What Is The Moon Theory?

The moon theory is that Rockstar is planning to make their announcements in connection with the phases of the moon. Specifically, when we get a full moon.

We know that sounds like a joke, but there are fans who genuinely believe this. Even some Twitter users who people look to for Grand Theft Auto rumors.

As Kotaku revealed last year, this stems from a Grand Theft Auto Online promo image. Rockstar tweeted out a for a community update at the start of November 2024.

That picture happened to have a moon in it. The fans went into a frenzy, predicting an announcement in November 22.

You don’t have to check. We can tell you Rockstar made no announcement on that date.

It seems silly that this rumor came back after it was debunked. But apparently there was a time when it did work out.

The Moon Theory Was True At Least Once – Kinda

MRZhsnr explained it on Twitter:

@TGGonYT made a huge deal about it, but it ended up being correct for Friday December 1st 2023, but TGG speculated it for October 2023

We did our best to look up TGG’s videos on YouTube. Unfortunately, we couldn’t find this October 2023 video which either started or spread the word on moon theory. TGG made a skit making fun of the moon theory this year.

As for December 2023, that was the month that Rockstar posted the first trailer for Grand Theft Auto 6. But even then, it actually released on December 4, not December 1.

Are The Fans Just Trolling Each Other?

OK so this all looks like a huge stretch. But is there something that we could credibly expect to be announced soon?

As it turns out, yes there is. There’s some old rumors about Red Dead Redemption 2 coming to PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and Switch 2. Apparently, this new version is real, and we’re just waiting for the official announcement.

But it’s still possible this game is real, but moon theory won’t predict it either. The last few months of this year are going to feel so long if Rockstar debunks this theory once again.