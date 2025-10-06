GTA V Michael Still Hangs With Trevor & Franklin

When Rockstar Games dropped Grand Theft Auto V into the marketplace, it shattered records. This game sold quickly and hasn’t let up yet. We’re over a decade since the game first released into the marketplace, and over those years, fans have come to know and love the three protagonists. So how close are the actors today? Turns out the GTA V cast still has a close friendship.

GTA V did something a bit unique compared to the previous games. What we had was a title that didn’t just focus on one centralized protagonist. Instead, Rockstar Games gave us three characters to take control of. Each has its own unique missions, and at times, the storylines would intertwine with one another.

The GTA V Cast Are Still Close Friends

Ned Luke reveals how close the GTA V actors are in real life pic.twitter.com/iz6Uv4kehu — Dexerto (@Dexerto) October 4, 2025

It goes without saying that the characters are part of the reason Grand Theft Auto V was as successful as it was. With Michael, Franklin, and Trevor, this was a well-rounded cast of characters. Each brought something unique to the table, and the actors who portrayed them became instant stars.

Fortunately, thanks to Dexerto on X, we’re learning that even after the game was released over a decade ago, the three actors remain close. Ned Luke, who portrayed Michael, noted that he still talks with Shawn Fonteno, who played Franklin, every week. Then they both see Steven Ogg, who brought Trevor to life, all the time.

You’ll often find the three of them popping up at various cons where fans can meet the actors, take photos, and sign autographs. These actors, no matter what they do, can’t escape their fandom from GTA V. Of course, we’ll soon see the passing of the torch when Rockstar Games releases Grand Theft Auto VI next year.

The big question on many players’ minds is whether, even if we are focusing on a new cast of characters, it would be possible to see GTA V characters make a cameo. Even the cast expressed an interest in coming back for one final score style mission. We’re sure fans will be scouring for any clues that might point to the previous game. Even now, some players are discovering small Easter eggs that could be references to the game’s predecessor, from the few marketing materials we have right now.