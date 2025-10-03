Ghost of Yotei: How To Climb Mt. Yotei | Inheritance Trophy Guide

There’s a reward waiting for Atsu at the top of Mt. Yotei and you can claim it at any point in the main story. Ghost of Yotei has equippable charms that boost your stats and subtly upgrade your playstyle, and one of the best is at the top of the mountain. Getting there is a lot trickier than knowing too, because there’s only one way to actually get to the top of Mt. Yotei. The giant volcanic mountain in the far distance is always visible, no matter where you are, but there’s only one path to climb it. The mountain is surrounded by an impassable cliff barrier that blocks going west of the map. If you want to get to the top, here’s what you need to know.

The climb to the top of Mt. Yotei leads to finding the charm left by your parents. You’ll learn about this charm in one of the flashback sequences in your old family home. Collecting the charm unlocks the ‘Inheritance‘ trophy, making this trek even more special — and totally optional.

How To Get Your Family Charm | Inheritance Trophy

Your father’s charm is located at a shrine at the top of Mt. Yotei on the west side of the map. To begin climbing the mountain, you’ll need to locate a very specific area of the map called the Mount Yotei Shrine. Entering this path leads to the trek up Mount Yotei that eventually leads to the peak.

Mount Yotei Shrine Location: On the west side of the Yotei Grasslands, the starting area of the game, reach the Yotei River located south of Lake Jozan and north of the Jade Grove. It’s on the west-most edge of the map where Yotei River leads.

The climb to the top of Mount Yotei is one of the longest in the game, but you’ll earn two Omamori Charms at the top.

Mother’s Charm : A gift from your mother. Her presence on the wind quickens your Arrows, increasing their damage by a minor amount.

Father's Charm: A gift from your father, so your sword flows like a brush stroke. Perfect Parries regain a minor amount of health.

Reaching the top is a long trek. Here’s how to climb the mountain with step-by-step instructions.

Climbing Mount Yotei

There are white torii gates marking the walking path up the mountain. You’ll reach a ruined bridge at the waterfall — hop across the branches sticking out of the cliffs to reach a grapple point, then grapple across the waterfall gap. There’s a path marked in white rock leading up to the top of the cliff.

At the top, squeeze through the narrow cave to reach the mountain path. You’ll appear much, much higher up on Mt. Yotei — follow the torii gates. You’ll need to cross a makeshift bridge to reach the first gate. Climb the hill to the left of the gate, then slide down and grapple onto the rope before going over the edge. This leads to stairs and a second gate in the distance.

Another gravel, slippery hill blocks your way. Jump across to the rocky ledge below and climb the wall marked with white. Go up and through the gate to reach a shrine of small statues. The area will start to get snowy now, and the road is more ruined. You’ll need to cross more makeshift bridges, hop across a gap, and reach a ruined bridge. There’s a grapple point across the bridge. Use it to jump across.

After that bridge, you’ll reach another destroyed bridge suspended over a slippery hill below. Jump left and grapple onto the rope here — there’s a second rope further left, grapple onto that one too. This skips you to another higher path up the gravel slippery slide ground. Go up, jump the gap and climb the white handhold cliff wall. There’s a grapple point at the top. This leads to a fallen tree. Use it like a bridge to reach another grapple point on the other side.

On the next path, there’s a rope strung across to reach an abandoned shack. Go up the stairs to the left of the shack. The stairs don’t go far, you’ll need to grapple onto a rope, go left and jump across a tree branch. Follow the path of branches and steppingstones up to another torii gate. The stairs are very uneven here, forcing you to climb small ledges before reaching a slippery gravel hill.

We’re almost at the top now. Climb onto the rock platform to the left of the stairs to reach another branch sticking out of the stone. Use it to access another stone ledge, then turn right. You’ll need to jump and slide on the gravel to reach solid rock ground on the opposite side of the slope. That leads to more stairs and a clear path to the next torii gate.

There’s another huge gravel slide ahead. You have no choice — slide down and watch for a rope above you. Grapple onto the rope and climb up, going left to find more jumps and rocks to climb the cliff face. Jump using the branches and use the grapple point to access a snowy path to yet another torii gate. Squeeze through the narrow passage, and you’ll get a vista of the giant crater in the center of Mt. Yotei.

The rest of the way is straightforward. Follow the snowy path, jumping over gaps and passing through torii gates until you reach a series of rocks to mantle — this leads to the peak with two omamori charms. Interact with the shrine at the peak (D-Pad: Down to Bow) to collect your rewards and unlock the Inheritance trophy.