Fans Debate Potential “Marketing Timeline” For GTA 6

Video game marketing is an interesting thing, because you’d feel that it’s something that “everyone would do the same way” so that they can get good results, not unlike certain other media and products. However, that doesn’t work for everyone. Sure, pretty much all games have trailer releases, interviews with key websites, and so on to drum up hype, but depending on who you are and what your game is, you can choose to go a “different way” to make things work. For example, GTA 6 is hands down the title most people want to play next year, and yet, Rockstar Games has been playing things REALLY close to the vest, and that’s making fans wonder what will happen next.

One gamer over on Reddit took this to the farthest lengths possible, where they blocked out the entire “marketing timeline” for the game based on their insights and intuition.

For example, pretty much everyone is waiting for the third trailer to drop. We don’t know what will be in it, but most are hoping for actual gameplay footage. The redditor posits that we’ll get it in December, as that’ll be around 6th months until the game drops on May 26th.

That would be big enough for December, but the redditor went one step further and felt that this could also be when the first hands-on previews of the game come out. That would indeed drum up some big hype for the title going into the opening week of the new year.

Then, the timeline jumps to March, where the alleged first “gameplay trailer” will arrive, followed by ANOTHER gameplay trailer coming out in April! A bold strategy. Then, as April nears its end, Rockstar will allegedly release more previews, while also giving out key details about the online mode, which we all know people will want to play.

Finally, in May, we’ll get the inevitable launch trailer and final details before the game’s release.

Before any comments on the proposed timeline, this was apparently one based on how Rockstar Games handled its last big launch, so it would make sense that they try to follow a similar model. It’s up to the dev team and the publisher to figure out when exactly to drop everything.

What this should also show is the insane level of excitement GTA 6 has going for it. People want to know what they’ll experience in terms of teasers right up until launch day. We’ll see if the fans are pleased by what rolls out next.