Two Grand Theft Auto Titles Trend On PSN As Key Release Looms

Hype is something that many different people want for their projects. It’s their way of gauging how well something may do upon release, and how much more they should do to get the “numbers they desire.” When it comes to the Grand Theft Auto franchise, hype isn’t something that they need to worry about…at all. No, seriously, they’re not lacking for anything in the hype department, especially with its upcoming 6th entry being the most anticipated game of next year. If you want to know just how well the franchise is doing in that hype department, you need only look at the “trending” section of the PlayStation Network.

As noted on Reddit, the upcoming 6th entry is ranked No.2 on the trending list, and it’s not even available for pre-order yet! Just as compelling, though, is that at No.6 is the 5th entry. Why is that “compelling?” The game came out in 2013! It’s had a decade of dominance that few games ever truly have, and it’s still going despite its successor being months away from release.

The easiest way to contemplate this is that people are either getting the 5th game to prep for the 6th, or they’re going back to the 5th game so that they can “stall for time” until the new game releases. That’s the ultimate kind of hype, if you will, because it shows that gamers aren’t going toward “spinoffs” or “clones” to get their fix for the next game; they’re merely looking at what came before so they can be ready for what comes next. Good times.

As many on Reddit noted, PSN, Xbox Live, and Steam have got to be ready for the May 26th release of the game. Why? By all accounts, the sites will crash when people either buy the day of or attempt to get their pre-ordered versions to download. It’ll be total chaos. You may remember that when a certain indie sequel to a Team Cherry classic released last month, Steam was down for a while, leaving many without the ability to get the game. While that game was anticipated, this is Grand Theft Auto VI, and people have been waiting for about a decade for the game to release. They know that Rockstar Games will make it as epic as possible, so they’ll want to play it on day one, no questions asked.

Many feel that this could be the biggest game release in history, and so you can expect it to keep “trending” for a while.